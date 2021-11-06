Russia looks forward to continuing cybersecurity cooperation with US, diplomat says

UNITED NATIONS, November 6. /TASS/. Moscow is hopeful that successful cybersecurity cooperation with the United States will continue, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva Andrei Belousov, who represented Russia at recent meetings of the UN General Assembly's First Committee in New York, told Russian reporters.

"We believe that the adoption of a draft resolution on global cybersecurity is a serious achievement," he pointed out. "We hope that interaction with our Western partners will continue in a manner similar to the one used before the First Committee's session, during preparations for it and discussions of global cybersecurity issues and the use of information and telecommunication technologies," he pointed out.

Belousov also welcomed the resumption of joint work by Russia, China and the US to draft resolutions on space, which became possible following a Russia-US summit held in Switzerland in June.

On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly's First Committee adopted, without a vote, a Russia-US draft resolution on rules of conduct in cyberspace, which will be submitted for consideration by the UN General Assembly in December.