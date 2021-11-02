Current crisis in Russia-US ties may be more dangerous than Cold War — senior diplomat

NEW YORK, November 2./TASS/. The current crisis in relations between Russia and the US may be even more dangerous than the situation the countries experienced under the Cold War, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the Fort Ross Dialogue conference, speaking online.

"Let me tell you in all frankness, friends and colleagues, that according to our judgements, what we see now in our bilateral relations between Russia and the US can be described as a very tough and challenging crisis, probably to an extend that it exceeds in some ways the worst situation that both of our nations experienced under the Cold War," the senior diplomat said.

"And it may be even more dangerous because of the fact that at that time there were clear frameworks and clear rules. Now, there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding all this and this is quite risky," he stressed.

Strategic stability dialogue

The Russian-US dialogue on strategic stability will continue ‘within weeks from now,’ Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the Fort Ross Dialogue Forum on Tuesday.

During their summit meeting in Geneva in June, the Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, agreed to resume strategic stability consultations. Two rounds have been held since then, on July 28 and September 30.

"It will be continued within weeks from now," he said, commenting on prospects of a new meeting. "We will intensify the base of our dialogue."

When asked whether the Russian-US dialogue on strategic stability can produce a positive result, the diplomat responded positively.

On June 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden held talks in Geneva. This was their first meeting as heads of state, as well as the first Russian-US summit since 2018. In their joint statement, the two leaders underscored that the sides intend to launch a comprehensive bilateral dialogue on strategic stability, which will be substantial and energetic. Besides, Moscow and Washington plan to begin consultations on cybersecurity, prisoner swap and arms control.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the agenda of further Russia-US contacts at the highest level during his talk with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Sergey Lavrov earlier said in an interview with the program Moscow. Kremlin. Putin on the Rossiya TV Channel that Biden during their meeting on Saturday highlighted the intent to hold further contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin and conveyed the best wishes to him.