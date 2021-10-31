Russia’s top diplomat points to NATO’s unwillingness to hold dialogue with Moscow

ROME, October 31. /TASS/. Russia has no information that NATO is going to establish contacts with Moscow and the alliance is unwilling to have any interaction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday.

"We have no information about what NATO is going to do. We rely on facts and these facts suggest that NATO does not wish any interaction with us," Russia’s top diplomat said, responding to a question from TASS about whether any signals had emerged from NATO about the need to establish a dialogue with Moscow.