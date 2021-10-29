Russian, Finnish approaches to combating climate change similar, says Putin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Moscow and Helsinki see eye to eye on combating climate change, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported on Friday at the beginning of a meeting with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.

"As I was informed by Russian specialists, our approaches are similar to [our] Finnish colleagues," Putin said. He noted the significant importance of the fact that Russia and Finland are neighbors, since the joint actions of the two countries to a large extent depend on "the fulfillment of those requirements articulated by the international community to combat climate change."

Putin also recalled that Moscow is presiding over the Arctic Council until 2023. "I’m aware that Finland always pays a lot of attention to Arctic cooperation. I hope that we will be able to discuss this matter today," the Russian leader said.