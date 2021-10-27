Situation in Myanmar remains difficult — Russian embassy

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The local armed resistance groups in Myanmar intensified their activities following the self-proclaimed National Unity Government in the Republic calls for revolt against the military, Russian Embassy in Myanmar reported on Wednesday.

"In light of the ‘people’s defensive war’ declared on September 7 by the National Unity Government opposition group, the situation in the country features the intensified activities of local armed resistance groups of the current military administration," the embassy informed.

As the agency’s representative noted that the Russian embassy is operating normally. "Myanmar law enforcement officers continue to ensure the security of the Russian diplomatic mission," the diplomat added.

On February 1, the Myanmar military declared a state of emergency for a year and seized power. Army representatives explained this was due to large-scale fraud in the November 2020 elections. Since the beginning of February, the country’s residents have come out to antiwar protests, which are strictly suppressed by the security forces.