Azerbaijan's defense minister discusses Karabakh with Russian peacekeepers' commander

BAKU, September 28. /TASS/. Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Zakir Gasanov has held talks in Baku to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with the newly-appointed commander of Russian peacekeepers, Gennady Anashkin, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service said on Tuesday.

"At the meeting, the situation in the territory of Azerbaijan where Russian peacekeepers are deployed temporarily was discussed. Taking part in the talks was Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov," the news release runs.

Muradov was the first commander of Russia's peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh. Anashkin replaced the contingent's commander Mikhail Kosobokov, who held the post for just 16 days — September 9-26. No reasons for the personnel reshuffle were offered.