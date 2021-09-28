Moscow not expecting any sweeping changes in Germany’s policy toward Russia — envoy

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Moscow doesn’t expect any sweeping changes in Germany’s policy toward Russia following the German federal elections, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

"We’ve got the working experience with Germany and under social-democratic governments, so I do not see the prospects, firstly, for any sweeping changes in Germany’s policy, including towards Russia, secondly, any insurmountable challenges in a dialogue between Moscow and Berlin," he said.

As Chizhov stressed, there is no radicalism toward the EU since "the EU can sleep soundly. However, there will be some nuances," he added.

"Any traditional negotiations in any country assume some compromise solutions between the initial positions of the participants," Russia’s envoy stressed. "Including the formation of the government and the preparation of the government program — the government will work on the basis of this document," he added.

Federal elections were held in Germany on September 26. The turnout was 76.6%, which is slightly higher than in 2017 (76.2%). According to preliminary data from Germany’s Central Election Commission (CEC), the Social Democratic Party took first place, receiving 25.7% of the ballot. The German conservatives took second with 24.1%. Within the next few days, the parties will begin preliminary negotiations on forming the government. The Liberals and the Greens are expected to be the first to go into negotiations.