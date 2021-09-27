CEC came under constant cyberattacks during 3-day vote - Medvedev tells RT

MOSCOW, September 27./TASS/. Servers of the Russian Central Election Commission came under massive attacks during the three-day vote in the Russian parliamentary elections, about half of them coming from the US, Chairman of the ruling United Russia Party and Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with RT news channel on Monday.

"During the three-day vote, Central Election Commission servers were under constant attacks," Dmitry Medvedev told RT.

According to the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, about 50% of these attacks came from the US, Medvedev added. "That's reason enough for a fight, right?" he said.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) were held over a period of three days - on September 17, 18 and 19. After processing 100% of the voting results, the nation’s ruling party, United Russia, clinched 49.82% of the ballots on the party list. The Communist Party came in second (18.93%), while the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia garnered 7.55%, A Just Russia — For Truth got 7.46% and New People reaped 5.32%.