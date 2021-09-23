No violations reported that could influence voting results in Moscow — election commission

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. No violations have been reported in Moscow that could influence the results of the legislative elections, the head of the Moscow city election commission, Yuri Yermolov, told a session of the Central Election Commission via a video link on Thursday.

"All 3,660 polling stations drew up protocols of district election commissions and submitted them in a timely manner to the territorial election commissions. There are no polling stations where the voting results would be invalidated," Yermolov said.

He also specified that incidents of nullifying ballot papers had been reported at 14 polling stations, with 461 ballot papers declared invalid.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) were held over three days - on September 17, 18 and 19.