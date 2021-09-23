Russian, Irish top diplomats hash over Afghanistan at UN session

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Simon Coveney. Talks between them were held on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Ireland holds the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of September. That said, following an exchange of greetings, the top diplomats held a closed-door meeting. The sides discussed Russian-Irish ties in detail, the Russian Foreign Ministry revealed on its website Thursday.

During the conversation, Moscow’s willingness to continue the cooperation based on equality and reciprocity of mutual interests was highlighted. Furthermore, the 13th session of the bilateral Intergovernmental Committee for the Development of Business Cooperation, scheduled to be held in Dublin in December, was mutually confirmed.

"Within the framework of Ireland’s presidency of the UN Security Council as of September, the parties also exchanged views on issues of vital importance on the international agenda, especially the situation in Afghanistan, the Syrian peace process, and the JCPOA," the message says.