Upper house speaker hails commission for quashing numerous foreign meddling attempts

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Ad Hoc Commission on Protecting State Sovereignty and Preventing Interference in the Domestic Affairs of the Russian Federation managed to suppress many attempts at meddling in Russia's election campaign, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday.

"The way I see it, your vibrant, professional work has prevented numerous meddling attempts and exposed those that did take place. Now, we have arguments for conducting a dialogue with our foreign partners and present them with the appropriate complaints to ensure there should be no yardsticks in relation to Russia, Matviyenko said as she addressed the commission's chief Andrei Klimov and its members.

She thanked the commission for its thorough and meaningful work, "in particular, for the analysis of interference in Russia's internal affairs before and during the elections."