Speaker lauds preliminary voting results as proof of Russian political system’s stability

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The preliminary results of the State Duma elections have confirmed the stability of Russia's political system and popular support for the president, Federation Council (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said at the first meeting of parliament's fall session on Wednesday.

"Today, we can say that the course of the election campaign and its preliminary results have confirmed the stability of our political system and the viability of the electoral system, and it also clarified that the people support the president's policy aimed at ensuring the country's development and the social turnaround in the government's policies that followed the adoption of the constitutional amendments," Matviyenko pointed out.

According to her, the elections show that the efforts of the country's authorities correspond to the people's needs. The Federation Council speaker called on all political forces to pool their efforts after the election to achieve national development goals.

Elections to the eighth Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) spanned over three days, September 17, 18 and 19. With 100% of the results processed, United Russia secured 49.82% of the party-list vote, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) reaped 18.93%, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) gained 7.55%, while A Just Russia - For Truth got 7.46% and New People received 5.32%. In addition, United Russia’s candidates won 198 single-mandate constituencies, CPRF candidates secured victories in nine, while candidates representing A Just Russia - For Truth won in eight. Another five single-seat constituencies were taken by independent candidates, two by LDPR and the three remaining ones by Rodina, the Party of Growth and the Civic Platform.