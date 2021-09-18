CSTO nations to have joint R&D budget in military sector, says Russian Deputy PM Borisov

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member-states will have a joint budget for R&D activities in the military sector, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"[CSTO] countries have reported a joint budget for necessary R&D. <…> We are starting to shift from simple verbal coordination to a more serious integration," he said.

This is a new area, Borisov noted. "Almost all heads of delegations [at the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council] indicated their willingness to more closely address the integration and synchronization of solutions in the field of the development of national military industrial complexes and the standards that are being introduced in armed forces, meaning military standards, similar management systems," he explained.