Work of Russian online voting systems stable despite cyberattacks — Rostelecom

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Hacker attacks targeting Russia’s online vote systems have had no impact on electoral process, said Yuri Satirov, Deputy General Director of Rostelecom department for digitalization of electoral processes

"Attacks have been registered, but the system works in a stable mode, and all attacks have been successfully repelled. For the time being, those attacks have had no impact on the process of the remote online vote," he said.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) are scheduled for September 19, 2021, known as the Single Voting Day. The balloting process will span across three days - September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters will go to the polls to cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions (in another three regions local legislatures will elect top executive officials) and in elections for 39 regional parliaments.

Remote electronic voting in Russia’s parliamentary elections on the federal platform earlier kicked off in six regions: Sevastopol, the Kursk, Murmansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov and Yaroslavl regions. Remote voting in Moscow is held on its own platform. The electronic voting system is based on blockchain technology, and voters are guaranteed ballot secrecy. The immutability of voting is also guaranteed.