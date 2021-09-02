Taliban providing security guarantees to Russian diplomats, Kremlin assures

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Members of the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) in Afghanistan have provided security guarantees to Russian diplomats, and these commitments have been honored so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Taking questions from journalists, the spokesman elaborated on Moscow’s possible actions with respect to Russian citizens in Afghanistan, including diplomats, if the situation there plunged into an unfavorable scenario.

"In this case, there are certain security guarantees from the Taliban for our diplomats. These guarantees have been observed so far," Peskov stressed.

After the US announced the end of its operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of its troop withdrawal, the Taliban launched an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban militants swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the country’s capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. The US completed its troop pullout from Afghanistan overnight into Tuesday, ending its 20-year presence in that country.