Russian senior diplomat, UK PM’s adviser discuss situation in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan and issues of combating terrorism were the focus of a telephone conversation between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and UK Prime Minister's International Affairs Adviser and Deputy National Security Adviser David Quarrey, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides discussed regional crises and conflicts that are the focus of the United Nations Security Council. Special attention was paid to the situation in Afghanistan, including the tasks of combating terrorism and comprehensive humanitarian assistance. They stressed the importance of coordinated actions of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council," the ministry said.

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. The United States finished the evacuation of civilians from Kabul and their 20-year operation in Afghanistan on August 30.