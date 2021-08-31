US is able to persuade Zelensky implement Minsk-2 agreements — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The United States is capable of using its influence on Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky to persuade him to follow the path of implementing the Minsk accords, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

"We are not in a position to interfere in the affairs of two sovereign countries - the United States and Ukraine - and we are not going to do so," Peskov said. "But we keep a very close watch on the results of this trip (Zelensky's visit to Washington - TASS) from the standpoint the United States can use its influence on Mr. Zelensky to persuade him to follow the path of implementing the Minsk agreements, as well as the agreements that were concluded in Paris, and to give up actions that might cause tremendous harm to the entire Minsk settlement process.

"This is possibly what we would like to expect," he added.

Peskov stressed that the Kremlin did not believe Zelensky's visit to the United States posed some risks to Moscow-Washington relations.

"What sort of risks can there be? Our relations with these countries are one mater and relations between two sovereign countries is something very different," Peskov said while answering media questions.

Zelensky on August 30 left for the United States on his first visit, which had taken two years to agree. On Tuesday, he is to meet with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington. Zelensky's meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden is expected on September 1.