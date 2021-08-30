Envoy says Russia ready to participate in Afghanistan's socio-economic reconstruction

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to participate in international efforts for the sake of Afghanistan's socio-economic reconstruction, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, director of the Foreign Ministry's second Asian department, Zamir Kabulov, said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel.

"We have invariably declared our readiness to participate in international efforts for the sake of Afghanistan's post-conflict reconstruction. This moment is drawing near," he said.

"A major international conference is to be convened to decide which projects are to be handled in the first place. This is not only Russia's priority, but a priority of many other countries," Kabulov said. "We should not just criticize and condemn the production of narcotic drugs in Afghanistan. We must propose an alternative supported by corresponding financial and economic instruments."

The situation in Afghanistan aggravated after US President Joe Biden in April declared his decision to curtail the operation in the country. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) promptly launched a large-scale offensive operation to enter Kabul on August 15 without encountering any resistance and had the city under control within a matter of hours.

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani left the country. Many countries have evacuated their citizens and embassy staffers. The Taliban established control of the country's territory and ordered all foreign forces to leave by August 31. Otherwise, their further presence will be considered as further occupation, it warned.