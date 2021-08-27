Kabul attack meant to aggravate situation in Afghanistan - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Terror attacks near Kabul airport killing more than 170 and wounding more than 200 people were meant to aggravate the already difficult situation in Afghanistan. Russia calls for the soonest normalization of the situation in that country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The attacks committed amid the evacuation of the foreign military contingent from Afghanistan are an attempt to complicate the already difficult situation in that country. We call for the soonest normalization of the tense situation around Kabul airport. We hope for the restoration of peace and security in Afghanistan," she said.

The Russian side expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wishes a swift recovery to those wounded, she added.

On August 26, two blasts rocked an area near Kabul’s airport, where Western nations are evacuating foreign citizens. The terror attack was staged by Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) terrorists. According to the latest reports, at least 170 people, including 13 US troops, were killed. US President Joe Biden said after the attack that the United States would find those responsible for it and was already planning strikes on Islamic State. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) movement, which has seized power in Afghanistan, condemned the terror attack and also promised to punish those responsible.