Power transfer in Afghanistan

Russian, Chinese top diplomats discuss situation in Afghanistan

Apart from that, Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi discussed a schedule of future contacts and efforts against the novel coronavirus infection

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The latest developments in Afghanistan and their impacts on the situation in the region was the focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The ministers exchanged views on possibilities for closer foreign policy coordination, including within the United Nations, and following the latest developments in Afghanistan and their impacts on the situation in the region," it said.

Apart from that, the ministers discussed a schedule of future contacts and efforts against the novel coronavirus infection. They also stressed the importance of the bilateral Treaty of Good Neighborly Relations, Friendship and Cooperation.

"In view of the upcoming anniversary of the end of World War II, special attention was focused on closer coordination of efforts to counter attempts at falsifying its history and revising its results. The ministers agreed to organize joint events dedicated to the two countries’ fight against the Nazi and militarists," the ministry added.

After the United States announced the end of an armed operation in Afghanistan and began to withdraw its troops, the Taliban (a radical movement outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive on the government army and by August 15 entered Kabul after meeting no resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he was resigning to avoid bloodshed and fled the country. Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy employees.

