LONDON, August 14. /TASS/. Moscow will issue a working visa to BBC journalist in Russia, Sarah Rainsford, if London does the same for the Russian correspondent, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Once the Russian correspondent is given a visa, Sarah will be given it, too. That is exactly what we suggested when calling on London to unblock the visa impasse for journalists," Zakharova said.