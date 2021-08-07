Russian ambassador Antonov refutes US media allegations on anti-COVID-19 vaccination

WASHINGTON, August 7. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov slammed as ungrounded accusations against Russia regarding its alleged attempts to undermine anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in a number of countries.

The Russian diplomat said that recent reports in the US media on this issue could be explained by "rooted Russophobic sentiments in the American society."

Antonov was asked by journalists to comment on certain US media reports about Russia’s alleged attempts to persuade Americans against receiving anti-COVID-19 jabs.

"Such slur has nothing to do with reality," Antonov was quoted as saying on the FaceBook account of the Russian Embassy to the United States. "Russia has been always standing for the development of the broad international cooperation in the fight against this infection."

"If speaking about ungrounded accusations in regard to our alleged attempts to undermine the vaccination campaigns in a number of countries, we can explain it only by strong Russophobic sentiments in the American society," the Russian ambassador continued.

"We still hope that US reporters will finally realize that the prime task of the journalism is to give their audience verified information instead of circulating gossips and fibs," Antonov added.