Russia was able to quickly overcome crisis thanks to flexible macroeconomic policy — Putin

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia managed to quickly overcome the consequences of the crisis thanks to flexible and at the same time responsible macroeconomic policy, as well as the support the authorities granted to businesses and high-tech industries, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects on Monday.

"Thanks to responsible and at the same time flexible macroeconomic policy, measures to support entrepreneurship and high-tech industries, we were able to quickly overcome the crisis consequences," he said. It is expected that by the end of this year the economic growth in Russia may reach about 4%, the head of state added.

"I hope it will be close to that figure," he said.

Putin called on the government to use such positive trends to improve people's living standards, because "ultimately, this is precisely the meaning of economic growth, its key result". "Behind all the macroeconomic indicators, one should always see a specific person and their problems," the President said.

He drew attention to the fact that now the unemployment rate has almost returned to the indicators of 2019. Back then it was about 4.7%, and now this figure is close to 4.9%.

"But this is an average indicator, statistics, and we understand that many people still face difficulties in finding a job, with underemployment, especially young people," the head of state admitted. He urged further efforts of the authorities to settle these issues.