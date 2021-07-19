Russia, Nicaragua ink information security deal

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia and Nicaragua have signed an inter-governmental agreement on international information security. The signing ceremony was held on Monday, following negotiations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada Colindres.

"As for the agreement, it aims to ensure international information security in the IT sector. This issue is very important and enables us to act in the conditions of peace and stability," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.

"That is why, this, of course, requires that the states and governments take all necessary measures for ensuring IT security and international information security," Lavrov pointed out.