Moscow sees situation in Syria gradually stabilizing, says Russian envoy

NUR-SULTAN, July 8. /TASS/. The war on terror in Syria remains a priority, although Moscow sees the situation in the Arab republic stabilizing gradually, Special Russian Presidential Representative for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told a press conference after the 16th international meeting on Syria within the Astana format on Thursday.

"In the course of the discussions, we naturally focused on those issues that are becoming especially important today. Nonetheless, at the very beginning of our discussion on the situation in Syria, we highlighted the need to continue the fight against terrorist groups, despite the general trend towards a gradual stabilization on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. This fight must be continued," the Russian envoy stressed.

The war on terror should remain a priority, despite calls by some European states to introduce a nationwide ceasefire, because the terrorist threat has not been eradicated yet, Lavrentyev pointed out.

"All of us should understand that this measure, although it has a certain prospect for the future and we must strive for it, may restrict the actions of the government forces and international efforts at present in fighting the terrorist organizations that still hold significant potential," the Russian diplomat noted.