Russia mulls sending Sputnik V to Laos free of charge — Lavrov

VIENTIANE, July 7. /TASS/. Moscow is looking into the possibility of delivering a certain amount of Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine to Laos free of charge, as humanitarian assistance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after talks with his Laotian counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith.

"We are considering the Laotian leadership’s request to send here, along with commercial deliveries, a batch of vaccines in the form of humanitarian assistance," Lavrov said.

The minister went on to say that Laos issued the required permission to use the Russian vaccine on its territory in March.

"At present, the Russian Direct Investment Fund is completing talks with Laotian partners to deliver vaccines here, to the Lao People's Democratic Republic," he added.