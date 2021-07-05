Putin, Rahmon focus on situation on Tajik-Afghan border — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, the Kremlin stated on Monday.

"[The two presidents] discussed in detail the complicated situation on the Tajik-Afghan border, which was triggered by an escalation of armed confrontation in Afghanistan, including in the border area," the statement said.

In the phone call, Putin confirmed Moscow’s readiness to "provide Tajikistan with the necessary support - both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)."

Additionally, the two presidents reaffirmed their intentions to strengthen the relations of a strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Tajikistan. Putin and Rahmon agreed to maintain contacts at various levels.

Situation on Tajik-Afghan border

On Monday, the press center of the Border Troops of Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security said that after fighting against supporters of the radical movement Taliban (banned in Russia), more than 1,000 Afghan troops retreated into Tajikistan. Over the past two weeks, several incidents have been reported involving Afghan soldiers being forced into Tajikistan.

Earlier, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas stated that the situation had been worsening in northern Afghanistan, which was an issue of serious concern for the organization. Zas said that it was crucial to help Tajikistan in ensuring security on its southern border. On July 1, the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council adopted a statement voicing concern over the escalation in Afghanistan and called on the country’s political forces to promote the peace process.

On February 14, 2003 Russia’s Supreme Court recognized the Taliban movement as a terrorist organization. It is outlawed in Russia.