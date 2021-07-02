US presidential representative for climate John Kerry to visit Moscow — source

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. US special presidential representative for climate John Kerry plans to pay a visit to Moscow.

"Kerry's visit is due. Climate issues are on the agenda. A timetable of his meetings is being drafted," a source told TASS.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said there had been a telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kerry. The two men discussed Russian-US cooperation on climate and agreed to go ahead with intensive bilateral contacts in that field to build up from the results of the Geneva summit.