MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The United States tends to impose anti-Russian sanctions in a bid to resolve problems of its own uncompetitivenes, Russian Foreign Minitsry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"As for attempts to link an economic project, with private operators and independent states among its participants, to [blogger Alexei] Navalny, American ideologists have exposed themselves: they need this fuss around the pseudo-poisoning as an instrument to resolve problems of their own uncompetitiveness," she wrote on her Telegram channel.