Russia-US summit in Geneva not to become historic, Kremlin spokesman says

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. One should not expect a historic breakthrough during the Russia-US summit in Geneva, but the very fact of an open discussion of problems between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden is already an achievement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview Wednesday.

"No, [the summit] cannot become historic, and one cannot and should not expect any breakthroughs," the spokesman said, underscoring that the situation in Russian-American relations is too difficult.

"But the very fact that the two presidents decided to meet after all and star talking about the existing problems openly — is already an achievement," Peskov underscored. "Even before it began, this summit has this positive result."

According to the spokesman, "the today’s talk will not be an easy one, it will be a very difficult conversation, as there are very many issues on the agenda, most of them being the problematic topics of Russian-American relations. Besides, Peskov mentioned the matters of strategic stability.

"We have a lot of backlogs, which must be dealt with, so President Putin arrives with an intention to raise questions honestly and constructively and attempt to reach solutions," Peskov said.