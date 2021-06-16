Moscow poised for close work with new non-permanent UN Security Council members — ministry

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia is poised for close work with new non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, elected on June 11 (Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and UAE), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We expect the participation of those states in the Council’s work to help strengthen the UN’s central coordinating role in global affairs, to boost its clout and efficiency," the ministry said. "The Russian side is poised for close interaction with the new Security Council members in order to successfully respond to challenges and threats in global peace and security."

Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates will become new non-permanent members of the UN Security Council on January 1, 2022. They will replace Vietnam, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Estonia, who have been UNSC members since January 2020.

The UN Security Council has five permanent and ten non-permanent members, who are elected for a two-year term. Elections are held annually to replace five out of ten non-permanent members.