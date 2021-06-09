Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss Syria, Karabakh, Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministries held consultations on Tuesday to discuss Syria, Nagorno-Karabakh, the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, and Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"[The sides] considered in detail a range of issues on international assistance to resolving the Syria, Nagorno-Karabakh, Palestinian-Israeli and other regional crises, political aspects of their settlements based on international norms and corresponding resolutions of the United Nations Security Council," the ministry said.

"The Russian side emphasized the need for a balanced approach to the situation in southeastern Ukraine and the inadmissibility of support for Kiev’s militaristic aspirations and various anti-Russian initiatives," the Foreign Ministry added.

Moscow and Ankara, when touching upon the South Caucasus, Ukraine, and Central Asia, reaffirmed their commitment to further coordination of efforts to strengthen peace and stability in those regions.

"The activity of the joint Russian-Turkish center for monitoring the ceasefire and all military operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone was highly praised. It was agreed to continue work to unblock economic and transport ties in the South Caucasus," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

Additionally, the diplomats "agreed on the importance of maintaining a high dynamic of the Russian-Turkish political dialogue and — after the epidemiological situation starts normalizing — of resuming close working contacts between the concerned agencies and of resuming full-fledged air communication between Russia and Turkey."

The diplomats agreed to maintain contacts to discuss bilateral issues and emphasized the need to step up cooperation in the fight against the consequences of the spread of coronavirus infections, including joint production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey.

The consultations were held on June 8 between Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Vershinin, Alexander Grushko, and Andrei Rudenko, and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal.