NATO mum on Russia’s proposal to withdraw troops from borders — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia has not had an answer from NATO to its proposal to establish a reasonable distance between military forces on the border for about two years now, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference on Monday.

"NATO has not been considering our specific proposals for roughly two years now, the proposals which were communicated through the General Staff of our armed forces and which would establish a distance with this distance respected by the movement of planes of our and NATO’s air forces and naval ships," he said. "The proposal was also communicated to agree on a distance to move drills and certain other proposals. We have not received answers to any of them."

The top Russian diplomat emphasized that NATO allies have significant forces on its eastern border, justifying it by saying that these troops are stationed there on a rotation basis.