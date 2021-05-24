Kremlin points to international civilian aviation authorities on Ryanair incident

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has remained tight-lipped over the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk. He said the situation should be tackled by international civil aviation structures.

"Perhaps, I’ll have to say this right of the bat. I will not provide any comments on the Ryanair flight," he told journalists on Monday.

"There are certain international aviation regulations," he noted. "And the international aviation authorities here have to make some kind of assessment as to whether or not they are in conformity with these international norms. [So], I cannot comment on this situation."