Lavrov to meet Norwegian, Canadian, Finnish counterparts in Reykjavik, says diplomat

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold meetings with the top diplomats of Norway, Canada and Finland on the sidelines of the Reykjavik-hosted Arctic Council ministerial session, Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Thursday.

"Sergey Lavrov will meet with his counterparts from Norway, Canada and Finland on the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial session," she revealed.

According to Zakharova, Lavrov is also expected to hold meetings with Iceland’s Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson and the Icelandic leadership.

The Russian top diplomat arrived in Reykjavik on Wednesday. He has already met with Swedish Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde and held his first in-person meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.