Both parties to Israeli-Palestinian conflict need to end violence, says Putin

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for an end to violence on both sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and an exploration of ways to resolve it.

"In recent days, we have witnessed a sharp escalation in the Middle East, and we are all aware of that and are following the developments in the region with concern. The outbreak of hostilities between Palestinians and Israelis has already resulted in a large number of civilian casualties, including children," the head of state said on Tuesday at the ceremony of presentation of credentials by foreign ambassadors.