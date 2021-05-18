Russia open to cooperation with all countries, says Putin

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow is prepared to interact with all countries and build mutually beneficial cooperation on the principles of equality and non-interference.

"Russia is open to mutually beneficial partnership. We are ready to work with all countries without an exception on the principles of equality, respect for each other's interests and non-interference in the internal affairs," the Russian leader said on Tuesday while accepting credentials from foreign ambassadors.

"We systematically press for ensuring equal and indivisible security and for honest and fair economic cooperation, free from foul competition and politically motivated sanctions and restrictions," Putin said. He pointed out that these approaches "constitute the main, key idea of the international section of his message to the Federal Assembly" he made in April.