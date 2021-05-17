Strategic stability must be the focus of Russia-US negotiations, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 17./TASS/. Russia and the US should discuss at the negotiating table all issues that affect strategic stability across the globe, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on Monday.

"Everything that this way or another influences strategic stability, nuclear and non-nuclear weapons, offensive and defensive weapons, all that affects strategic stability must be on the negotiating table [of Russia and the US]," Lavrov said.

"The Americans know our stance, we have already referred the relevant unofficial documents to the new administration. I am looking forward to a professional conversation [with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken], that will make it possible to clarify concrete intentions of the US regarding relations with us and also regarding their position on international matters affecting our interests this way or another," the top diplomat added.