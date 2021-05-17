Putin confident there is no alternative to trilateral agreements on Karabakh

"The president is a staunch supporter of the absence of alternatives to the implementation of the trilateral agreements, and energetic efforts are being made to ease tensions and rectify the situation on the border," he said.

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that there is no alternative to the implementation of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Peskov found it difficult to answer the question about whether Putin had received a letter from Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about military assistance. He noted that "all these issues have been discussed in the course of bilateral contacts many times." He added that Russia had been in touch with Azerbaijan and Armenia on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

Clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces stopped at the positions that they had maintained, some of the districts came under Baku’s control, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line and along the Lachin Corridor that connects Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.