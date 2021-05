MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Moscow is alarmed by the growing number of fatalities among civilians in the Arab-Israeli standoff and urges both parties to show restraint, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"We are urging both parties to show restraint. We are alarmed by the growing number of casualties among the civilians and indiscriminate shelling that harms the civilians," the Kremlin representative said.