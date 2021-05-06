Armenia ready to exert maximum effort for dialogue of Yerevan, Baku, Moscow — Pashinyan

YEREVAN, May 6. /TASS/. Yerevan is ready to exert maximum effort in order to maintain the trilateral dialogue with Russia and Azerbaijan, Armenian Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Thursday.

"I would like to assure you that Armenia will continue to take all measures in order to implement the agreements, achieved in the November 9, 2020, and January 11 [2021] trilateral statements. We are also ready to exert maximum effort in order to ensure the constructive dialogue of the sides in the trilateral format," Pashinyan noted.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. On January 11, the trio agreed to establish a working group at the level of Deputy Prime Minister, which will focus on the establishment of transport and economic ties in the region.