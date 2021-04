MOSCOW, April 29./TASS/. Moscow will take tit-for-tat steps following the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Bulgaria, TASS learned at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

"Retaliatory measures will follow," the ministry said.

Earlier, following a meeting between Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva and Russian Ambassador to Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry announced its decision to declare a Russian diplomat persona non grata.