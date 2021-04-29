Kremlin says carrot-and-stick policy towards Russia is futile

US does not seek escalation with Russia, but their actions have consequences — Biden

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The carrot-and-stick policy that the United States uses towards Russia is futile, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the Great Game talk show on Russia’s Channel 1 on Thursday.

"There is a certain addiction to the carrot-and-stick policy, which some pundits in the US also call a dual track approach, in relations with Russia. It is a reality. Is it applicable to Russia? The answer is obvious: ‘No’. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin made this pretty clear to one and all, Washington in particular. Does this policy have any chances to succeed? It has none," Peskov stated.