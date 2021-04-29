US, Europe keep shrugging off Russia’s desire to build good ties, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The United States and European states keep brushing off Russia’s aspiration to construct a good relationship with them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Bolshaya Igra (Big Game) on Channel One on Thursday.

"The most important thing is Russia’s wish to have good relations. For some reason, Washington, Brussels and [other] European capitals keep turning a deaf ear to the first part and key message of President [Vladimir] Putin," Peskov noted.

Meanwhile, Peskov stressed that Russia would not tolerate "what the Czechs are doing, they are joined by the Bulgarians, and they are joined by the Baltic states and others in the framework of this so-called alleged solidarity."

"We won’t tolerate this," Peskov insisted. "And we are clearly demonstrating this. And like Putin said, this will continue in the future," he vowed.