Russian presidential aide suggests US ambassador go to Washington for consultations

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov, who met with US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan, suggested he go to Washington for consultations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Today, Yuri Ushakov recommended Ambassador John Sullivan also go to his capital city for thorough, serious consultations," he told a news conference.

According to the Russian foreign minister, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov is still in Moscow, continuing consultations. "The situation quite a lot of layers and needs to be thoroughly scrutinized," he stressed.