Russia positive about idea of summit with US

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Moscow is positive about the idea of organizing a Russian-US summit and is considering various aspects, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Much is being said about [US President] Joe Biden’s proposal to organize a bilateral summit," he said. "We took the idea positively and are now considering various aspects of this initiative."

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that during his phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin earlier this week he had invited the Russian leader to hold a personal summit this summer in Europe. He claimed the sides were discussing such an option right at the moment.