MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to hold talks with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, when he pays a visit to Russia, a Russian foreign ministry official told TASS on Tuesday.

"Talks are scheduled," the official said.

Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said earlier in the day he planned to visit Russia to discuss issues of supplies of coronavirus vaccines.

The date of the visit has not yet been announced.