Russia to facilitate organization of inclusive elections in Libya in 2021

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russia will provide every assistance to holding elections in Libya in 2021 in a way that they satisfy all political forces of the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday when speaking at a special session of the Valdai International Discussion Club’s Middle East Conference.

"We are coming from the premise that there is an agreement which was reached to hold elections on December 24, 2021. I don’t know if this specific timeline is realistic in the Libyan conditions as they also scheduled elections for a specific date a few years ago and failed. We will do everything so that it works out. Undeniably, we believe that the elections should be held in such a way that all Libyan political forces are satisfied with it," he said.

According to the minister, such inclusivity would make it possible to reach "a sustainable settlement process" as soon as possible. "We will facilitate it in every way possible," the top Russian diplomat concluded.