US-Russian relations deteriorate not on Russia's fault, says former envoy

PARIS, March 22. /TASS/. The relations between Washington and Moscow worsen not on Moscow’s fault, but because of Washington’s aspiration to unite its allies, says Jean de Gliniasty, Senior Research Fellow at French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS) and former French Ambassador to Russia.

"The US President [Joe Biden’s] rhetoric does not fit into traditions of diplomatic communication," he noted. "This indicates the deterioration of the US-Russian relations."

According to the former envoy, "such development is caused by the US’s aspiration to unite its allies and pose itself as their leader, using the topic of human rights and democracy."