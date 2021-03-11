Russia would like US’s internal controversies to end, says Putin

NOVO OGARYOVO, March 11. /TASS/. Russia is interested in stable relations with the US and therefore would like the internal controversies in this country to end, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, during a meeting no investment promotion.

He noted that the number of uncertainty factors does not decrease, providing the recent US riots as an example.

"Some people who took a trip to the US Congress, 150 people were arrested and face between 15 and 25 years in prison. Will all these internal controversies stop there? We do not know, but we would like them to stop because we are interested in stable relations with all our main partners," Putin claimed.

He noted that "internal quarrels prevent the establishment of such stability in international relations due to internal political reasons."

The President underscored that, in this regard, it is impossible to say with certainty "how the world’s lead economy’s relations with its main partners and competitors in Asia and Europe will unfold.".